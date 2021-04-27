Police Blotter: Longview male allegedly assaults teens next door Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft, Possession of Stolen Property — An unknown agency Monday arrested Mark Entler, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, ID theft and third-degree theft.
Theft — Woodland officers Monday arrested Dakota Jones, 29, of Brush Prairie on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.
Fraud — A Castle Rock resident said scammers used her debit card number after she was applying for a job online.
Assault
Redpath Street and North Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Maced.
100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Adult male allegedly physically assaulted teenagers in an apartment across the street because he said “they yelled over at him.” About 20 people witnessed a verbal dispute outside following the physical assault.
Stolen Vehicle
800 block of 2nd Street, Kalama. Monday. Stolen white Honda recovered.
1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, Washington BMU0975. Sticker on back window says “Coffee For All.” Estimated worth, $3,500.
Theft
100 block of River View Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Timber.
100 block of Carriage Court, Kelso. Monday. Guns.
900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone.
900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic converter off tan 2001 Toyota Tacoma.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Graffiti.