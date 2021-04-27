 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Longview male allegedly assaults teens next door Monday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview male allegedly assaults teens next door Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft, Possession of Stolen Property — An unknown agency Monday arrested Mark Entler, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, ID theft and third-degree theft.

Theft — Woodland officers Monday arrested Dakota Jones, 29, of Brush Prairie on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Fraud — A Castle Rock resident said scammers used her debit card number after she was applying for a job online.

Assault

Redpath Street and North Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Maced.

100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Adult male allegedly physically assaulted teenagers in an apartment across the street because he said “they yelled over at him.” About 20 people witnessed a verbal dispute outside following the physical assault.

Stolen Vehicle

800 block of 2nd Street, Kalama. Monday. Stolen white Honda recovered.

1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, Washington BMU0975. Sticker on back window says “Coffee For All.” Estimated worth, $3,500.

Theft

100 block of River View Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. Timber.

100 block of Carriage Court, Kelso. Monday. Guns.

900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone.

900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic converter off tan 2001 Toyota Tacoma.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Graffiti.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Crime and Courts

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News