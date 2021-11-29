Police Blotter: Longview, Kelso storage units reportedly broken into Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview police Friday arrested Mark Allen Hummer, 50, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jeffrey Allen Jorgenson, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Possession of stolen property — Longview police Saturday arrested Thomas Earl Rudolph Cogdill, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Joesipwo Lukas, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Eluding a police vehicle — Kelso police Saturday arrested Roberto Rossillini Randazzo, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Matthew Hayes Wright, 44, of Kalama, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglaries

100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Saturday. Someone cut a hole in the fence overnight, unknown if anything is missing.

300 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Saturday. Cans taken from yard.

100 block of Lazy Road, Longview. Sunday. No suspect.

1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Storage unit broken into.

1100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. No suspects.

1200 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Storage unit broken into.

Stolen vehicles

100 block of Goldfinch Road, Kalama. Saturday. Gray with blue bumpers 2003 Ford Mustang V6. Washington BYV2246. Known suspect, had permission to drive the vehicle one time the previous day, then seen taking it. Suspect also took an iPhone.

300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Dark green 2004 Ford F250 crew cab. Washington C27282M. Black wheels.

1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Gold 1994 Honda Accord. Unknown plate. Dent in the hood.

Thefts

100 block of Angels Lane, Kalama. Friday. Theft from trailer at the job site.

600 block of Walker Road, Kelso. Friday. Mail.

8000 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Known suspect.

1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Copper piping stolen out of heat pump.

6900 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Saturday. Mail.

600 block of Eufaula Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter stolen by known suspect.

100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Sunday. Shop equipment taken from a trailer stored at the facility.

300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Sunday. Miscellaneous items taken by known suspect.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

4600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Known suspect broke vehicle mirror.

Vehicle prowls

500 block of Clark Street, Kelso. Friday. Two men looking inside neighbor's vehicle and trying door handles.

800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Driver's side window smashed, door tampered with.

