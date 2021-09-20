Police Blotter: Loaded pistol stolen from vehicle in Kelso Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jeremiah James Johnson, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Clifford Johnson Bell, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Samuel Alexander Devere, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Antonio James Guzman, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Violating protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Theft — Woodland police Saturday arrested Matthew David Wodaege, 27, of Woodland, on suspicion of organized retail theft.

Burglaries