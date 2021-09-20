 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Loaded pistol stolen from vehicle in Kelso Sunday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jeremiah James Johnson, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree assault. 

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Clifford Johnson Bell, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Samuel Alexander Devere, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Antonio James Guzman, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Violating protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order. 

Theft — Woodland police Saturday arrested Matthew David Wodaege, 27, of Woodland, on suspicion of organized retail theft. 

Burglaries

  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Third break-in in the past 10 days. Suspects caught on camera. 
  • 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Fence breached and Mongoose Excursion bike worth $155 stolen from garage. 
  • 600 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Numerous tools worth $3,000 stolen from garage. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 3800 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Black quad trailer stolen from the yard. 

Thefts

  • 1100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Friday. Three stainless steel floats taken, vandalism to boat motor. 
  • 3900 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen. No suspect information. 
  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Shed broken into. 
  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Subjects in a black Hyundai stole a lot of laundry soap and batteries from Safeway. Security footage of suspects. 
  • 100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Sunday. Wallet stolen. 
  • 1800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Samsung Galaxy A1 cellphone stolen. 
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Glock 19 Gen5 9mm pistol and two spare magazines taken from car. 
  • 1700 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Man underneath a white van possibly trying to take a catalytic converter. 
  • 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Phone taken from store counter. 
  • 1500 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Black and red Hyper Spinner BMX bike worth $260 taken. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. Three juveniles tagging a recycling bin. 
  • Manasco Drive and South 13th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Subject tagging the bridge with spray paint. 
  • 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Driver's side tires slashed. Suspect is ex-boyfriend. 
  • 2000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Large stain under the truck that smelled of gas. Gas tank appears to have been drilled out to be accessed. 
  • 400 block of Fallert Road, Kalama. Glass door shattered, possibly from a bullet. 
  • 3300 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Sunday. Man got upset when his grandmother asked him to leave, punched a hole in several doors, drove his vehicle into the house and damaged several things in the yard. 

Vehicle prowl

  • Mill Street and South Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle broken into between 4 and 9 p.m. School laptops, Airpods and Hydroflask taken. 

