Police Blotter: Loaded pistol stolen from vehicle in Kelso Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jeremiah James Johnson, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree assault.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Clifford Johnson Bell, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Samuel Alexander Devere, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Antonio James Guzman, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Violating protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Theft — Woodland police Saturday arrested Matthew David Wodaege, 27, of Woodland, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
Burglaries
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Third break-in in the past 10 days. Suspects caught on camera.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Fence breached and Mongoose Excursion bike worth $155 stolen from garage.
- 600 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Numerous tools worth $3,000 stolen from garage.
Stolen vehicle
- 3800 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Black quad trailer stolen from the yard.
Thefts
- 1100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Friday. Three stainless steel floats taken, vandalism to boat motor.
- 3900 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen. No suspect information.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Shed broken into.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Subjects in a black Hyundai stole a lot of laundry soap and batteries from Safeway. Security footage of suspects.
- 100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Sunday. Wallet stolen.
- 1800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Samsung Galaxy A1 cellphone stolen.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Glock 19 Gen5 9mm pistol and two spare magazines taken from car.
- 1700 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Man underneath a white van possibly trying to take a catalytic converter.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Phone taken from store counter.
- 1500 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Black and red Hyper Spinner BMX bike worth $260 taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. Three juveniles tagging a recycling bin.
- Manasco Drive and South 13th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Subject tagging the bridge with spray paint.
- 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Driver's side tires slashed. Suspect is ex-boyfriend.
- 2000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Large stain under the truck that smelled of gas. Gas tank appears to have been drilled out to be accessed.
- 400 block of Fallert Road, Kalama. Glass door shattered, possibly from a bullet.
- 3300 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Sunday. Man got upset when his grandmother asked him to leave, punched a hole in several doors, drove his vehicle into the house and damaged several things in the yard.
Vehicle prowl
- Mill Street and South Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle broken into between 4 and 9 p.m. School laptops, Airpods and Hydroflask taken.