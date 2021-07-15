 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Laundry, PlayStation 5 stolen Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, malicious mischief — Woodland police on Wednesday arrested Cassandra Corinne Lewis, 39, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear for obstructing a public servant and three counts of fourth-degree assault. 

Burglary  Longview police on Wednesday arrested Brody Aaron Richardson, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary.  

Burglary

  • 700 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday. 

Stolen Vehicle

  • 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Black 2002 Honda Shadow 750 Spirit. OR M650503. 

Thefts

  • 6100 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Chainsaws.
  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. PlayStation 5.  
  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Laundry. 
  • 1400 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 3800 block of Cherrywood Street, Longview. Wednesday. Credit cards. 

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 100 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Items thrown from bridge. 

Vehicle Prowls

  • 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 1400 block Woodside Street, Woodland. Wednesday. 

