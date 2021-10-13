Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug possession with intent

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Annie Jeanette Sutton, 46, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession with intent.
Fugitive — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Philip Michael Swit, 44, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary
- 1100 block of Abernathy Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Burglary to shop, no suspects.
Stolen vehicle
- South 13th Avenue and Colorado Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Light blue 1998 Honda Civic EX. Washington AKG6874. Taken sometime in the early morning.
Thefts
- 400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Found mail all over by the front door.
- 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Tip jar taken.
- 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Ongoing theft of mail.
- 500 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Neighbor using water and electricity without permission.