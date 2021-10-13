 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug possession with intent
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Annie Jeanette Sutton, 46, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession with intent. 

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Philip Michael Swit, 44, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Burglary

  • 1100 block of Abernathy Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Burglary to shop, no suspects. 

Stolen vehicle

  • South 13th Avenue and Colorado Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Light blue 1998 Honda Civic EX. Washington AKG6874. Taken sometime in the early morning. 

Thefts

  • 400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Found mail all over by the front door. 
  • 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Tip jar taken. 
  • 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Ongoing theft of mail. 
  • 500 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Neighbor using water and electricity without permission. 

