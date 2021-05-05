Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Tuesday on suspicion of criminal impersonation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft, identity theft — Longview police Tuesday arrested Chelsea Renea Hendrickson, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and criminal impersonation.

Malicious mischief — Kalama police Tuesday arrested Justin Wesley Manthe, 35, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Preston Anthony Perry, 47, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Stolen vehicle

• 1000 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Silver 1997 Honda Accord. Washington BML8677. Owner allowed her mother to use the vehicle and then her mother let some friends to take it.

Thefts

• 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet taken from purse while in shopping cart.