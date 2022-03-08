 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Monday on suspicion of felony DUI

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Shira Levi Lynn Lee, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

DUI — Kelso officers Monday arrested Cindy Lea Oberle, 64, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony DUI and reckless endangerment.

Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Robert Anthony Tatum, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Fraud — A person in Longview on Monday reported more than $8,000 accessed through their Red Canoe checking account from a suspect in California. 

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of Carrol Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of house broken into. 
  • 500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of up to $6,000 worth of items taken from business. 
  • 1000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a person entering a residence but nothing taken. 
  • 800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of man with a stocking cap running from a home to a nearby alley. 
  • 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man allegedly yelled at guests of an Airbnb to retrieve their host so the man could pick up his belongings. 

Thefts

  • 200 block of Veys Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of mail stolen three times over the last two weeks. 
  • 200 block of Second Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a woman stealing someone's red sweater.
  • 700 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 700 block of Woodard Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. 
  • 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 300 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of climbing gear worth about $700 taken from vehicle Saturday morning. 

