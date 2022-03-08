Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Monday on suspicion of felony DUI

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Shira Levi Lynn Lee, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

DUI — Kelso officers Monday arrested Cindy Lea Oberle, 64, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony DUI and reckless endangerment.

Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Robert Anthony Tatum, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Fraud — A person in Longview on Monday reported more than $8,000 accessed through their Red Canoe checking account from a suspect in California.

Burglaries

1400 block of Carrol Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of house broken into.

500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of up to $6,000 worth of items taken from business.

1000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a person entering a residence but nothing taken.

800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of man with a stocking cap running from a home to a nearby alley.

300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man allegedly yelled at guests of an Airbnb to retrieve their host so the man could pick up his belongings.

Thefts

200 block of Veys Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of mail stolen three times over the last two weeks.

200 block of Second Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a woman stealing someone's red sweater.

700 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken.

Vehicle prowls

700 block of Woodard Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday.

1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.

300 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of climbing gear worth about $700 taken from vehicle Saturday morning.

