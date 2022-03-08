Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Monday on suspicion of felony DUI

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Shira Levi Lynn Lee, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
DUI — Kelso officers Monday arrested Cindy Lea Oberle, 64, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony DUI and reckless endangerment.
Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Robert Anthony Tatum, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fraud — A person in Longview on Monday reported more than $8,000 accessed through their Red Canoe checking account from a suspect in California.
Burglaries
- 1400 block of Carrol Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of house broken into.
- 500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of up to $6,000 worth of items taken from business.
- 1000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a person entering a residence but nothing taken.
- 800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of man with a stocking cap running from a home to a nearby alley.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man allegedly yelled at guests of an Airbnb to retrieve their host so the man could pick up his belongings.
Thefts
- 200 block of Veys Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of mail stolen three times over the last two weeks.
- 200 block of Second Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a woman stealing someone's red sweater.
- 700 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken.
Vehicle prowls
- 700 block of Woodard Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday.
- 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 300 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of climbing gear worth about $700 taken from vehicle Saturday morning.