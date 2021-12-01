Police Blotter: Kelso store employee stops attempt to steal tip jar Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child rape — Kelso Police officers Tuesday arrested a Kelso man on suspicion of first degree rape of a child. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault — Woodland Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Ashley Lantz, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion on second-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Ronald Turnboo, 49, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and misdemeanor harassment.

Theft — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Janice Warren, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Theft — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Matthew Wodaege, 28, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Assault

1100 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Teenager allegedly threw paint can at friend's head.

1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Man punched in the head.

Burglaries

600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Items potentially stolen from storage unit, including Social Security card and more than $2,000 in cash.

1000 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary, including multiple catalytic converters.

Thefts

100 block of Dave's View Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Chainsaw, pellet gun and other tools stolen.

300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Man attempted to steal tip jar, gave it back when employee yelled at him.

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Purse stolen from break room, suspect later placed in custody.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Flat tire possibly caused intentionally.

1600 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Vehicle damaged.

3100 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday.

4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Harassment by known suspect.

Vehicle prowls

1600 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempted vehicle theft stopped by car's owner. Suspect caught on video.

3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday.

900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday.

