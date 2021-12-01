 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso store employee stops attempt to steal tip jar Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child rape — Kelso Police officers Tuesday arrested a Kelso man on suspicion of first degree rape of a child. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault — Woodland Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Ashley Lantz, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion on second-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Ronald Turnboo, 49, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and misdemeanor harassment.

Theft — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Janice Warren, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Theft — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Matthew Wodaege, 28, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Assault

  • 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Teenager allegedly threw paint can at friend's head.
  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Man punched in the head.

Burglaries

  • 600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Items potentially stolen from storage unit, including Social Security card and more than $2,000 in cash.
  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary, including multiple catalytic converters.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Dave's View Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Chainsaw, pellet gun and other tools stolen.
  • 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Man attempted to steal tip jar, gave it back when employee yelled at him.
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Purse stolen from break room, suspect later placed in custody.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Flat tire possibly caused intentionally.
  • 1600 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Vehicle damaged.
  • 3100 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Harassment by known suspect.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1600 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempted vehicle theft stopped by car's owner. Suspect caught on video.
  • 3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday.

