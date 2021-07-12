Police Blotter: Kelso resident reports juice in gas tank, slashed tire Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Haley Jean Bornstedt, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Fugitive — Longview police Saturday arrested Scott Wilson Flinn, 54, of St. Helens, Ore., on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested David Matthew Gipson, 38, of Rainier, on suspicion of violating a protection order with assault and fourth-degree assault.
Trafficking stolen property — Longview police Sunday arrested Bobby Leon McSkimming, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested Joshua Michael Sanders, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Douglas Street, Kalama. Friday. Gray and black 1986 Toyota 4-Runner. Washington BUW7828. Two-door, lifted vehicle with large tires and no front bumper.
- Baltimore Street and 27th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Blue and silver 1993 Dodge Dakota. Washington C37944C. Parked with a dead battery.
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Older bluish silver 1996 Honda Accord LX.
- 2900 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Saturday. Blue and red 2019 Yongfu motorcycle. Washington 8G9640.
Theft
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Wallet stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Great Northern Road, Kalama. Friday. Vandalism to house.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Car was keyed.
- 1000 block of Washington Way, Longview. Friday. A woman broke the lock to the water fountain outside the front door.
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone put juice in the gas tank and slashed a tire.
- 300 block of Dog Creek Road, Cougar. Saturday. Subjects were shooting guns and shot a hole in a truck.
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Tires slashed.
Vehicle prowls
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Glove compartment open and contents missing.
- 300 block of Thistle Court, Woodland. Friday. Resident saw on a camera a man trying to break into her vehicle. He tried the doors and then threw rocks at her son's vehicle.
- 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Friday. Car prowled overnight, $50 in damage and theft of items worth $20.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. A man in a red Ford Escape took a backpack from a dark green Plymouth Voyager.
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Unknown suspect.