Police Blotter: Kelso resident alerts police after losing money to fake landlord

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Russell Downs, 36, of Monroe, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, making or having burglar tools and criminal trespassing.

Burglary — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Brandon Hill, 24, of Gresham, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, theft, making or having burglar tools and criminal trespassing.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested 39-year-old Longview man, on suspicion of child molestation. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)