Police Blotter: Kelso resident alerts police after losing money to fake landlord

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Russell Downs, 36, of Monroe, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, making or having burglar tools and criminal trespassing.
Burglary — Longview police deputies Wednesday arrested Brandon Hill, 24, of Gresham, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, theft, making or having burglar tools and criminal trespassing.
Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested 39-year-old Longview man, on suspicion of child molestation. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Fraud — Woman transferred money to an alleged landlord after being told they could help her find an apartment, but never heard back. When the victim contacted the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, the "landlord" called claiming to be an IRS agent. Investigation was handed over to the Kelso Police Department.
Assaults
- 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 2600 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Man got out of his car to assault person in another vehicle. Suspect fled in gray car with other passengers.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Commercial burglary from previous night.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Employee arrived at work to see bathroom light was on. Bathroom light was turned off when employee turned on other lights.
Stolen vehicles
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red 2014 Dodge Ram, Washington plates. Tools were in the vehicle when it was stolen.
- 10th Avenue and Broadway, Longview. Tuesday. White 2000 Honda Civic, WA BXM1900. Black spray paint lines on the hood.
- 2900 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 2000 Ford F150, WA B51909S.
Thefts
- 800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Caller saw man sawing catalytic converter off truck, leave scene with possible accomplice.
- 3600 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Shoplifting.
- 100 block of Toutle Park Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Social Security card stolen, used in other states.
- 2200 block of 52nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Mail stolen, causing caller to be affected by late payments.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Chickadee Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Water meter outside home damaged.
- 200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.