Police Blotter: Kelso police Thursday arrest Longview woman on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Kelso police Thursday arrested Elizabeth Ann Strine, 36, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Thefts
- 300 block of Cunningham Road, Kelso. Thursday. Possible mail theft.
- 1300 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Known suspect failed to pay his entire hotel bill when he was kicked out.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Thursday. Malicious mischief to Honda CRV.