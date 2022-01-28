 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso police Thursday arrest Longview woman on suspicion of burglary

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Kelso police Thursday arrested Elizabeth Ann Strine, 36, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary. 

Thefts

  • 300 block of Cunningham Road, Kelso. Thursday. Possible mail theft. 
  • 1300 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Known suspect failed to pay his entire hotel bill when he was kicked out. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Thursday. Malicious mischief to Honda CRV. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elusive whale stranded near beach in Athens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News