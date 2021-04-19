Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest several robbery suspects

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DUI, firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Matthew Derreck Howard, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a firearm and using/possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Attempted robbery — Longview police Friday arrested Joseph Eugene Lee, 30, of unknown residence on suspicion of first-degree attempted robbery.
Burglary, DUI — Kelso police Saturday arrested David Michael Aaron Baker, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of attempt to elude, second-degree burglary, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 29, of unknown residence on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute.
Robbery — Kelso police Saturday arrested Eichy Renis, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault.
Robbery — Kelso police Sunday arrested William Francis Bagley, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Attempt to elude — Longview police Sunday arrested Steven Leroy Griffin, 36, of Longview on suspicion of attempt to elude, violating a protection order and driving with a suspended license.
Robbery — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kaneeya Lea Pratt, 32, of Warrenton, Ore., on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Burglary
• 2000 block of Ocean Beach Place, Longview. Friday. House and garage broken into and tools and equipment worth $1,525 stolen.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Blue 2002 Ford F250. Arizona CEF3376. Extra cab with smaller back doors, matching canopy and utility rack.
• 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Silver 2006 Saturn. Texas license plates.
• 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Saturday. Dark blue 1998 Chevy pickup. Washington B71582X. Purse inside the truck.
• 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Tan 1990 Honda Accord. Washington BTF8788. Dent on the driver's side door and several stickers on the back bumper.
Thefts
• 300 block of Comanche Drive, Castle Rock. Friday. Box at the base of the driveway holding packages worth $300 taken.
• 1600 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Back license plate stolen. Washington BPH1270.
• 1100 block of Eight Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Rear license plate taken in the last few days. Washington C66714T.
• 1300 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Resident caught a man trying to take his catalytic converter. Suspect fled without taking it.
Vandalism
• 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Window shattered.
• 4400 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. Someone shot the generator. Minor damage.
Vehicle prowl
• 600 block of Stone View Way, Kalama. Neighbors might have it on video.