Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest several robbery suspects

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DUI, firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Matthew Derreck Howard, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a firearm and using/possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Attempted robbery — Longview police Friday arrested Joseph Eugene Lee, 30, of unknown residence on suspicion of first-degree attempted robbery.

Burglary, DUI — Kelso police Saturday arrested David Michael Aaron Baker, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of attempt to elude, second-degree burglary, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 29, of unknown residence on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute.

Robbery — Kelso police Saturday arrested Eichy Renis, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault.