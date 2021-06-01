Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest Portland suspect for second-degree burglary Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Kelso officers Monday arrested Samuel Maxie, 36, of Portland, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and being a fugitive from justice.
Failure to register as sex offender — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested Chad Lee, 54, unknown location, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and third-degree theft.
Assault
800 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Monday.
16th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
1000 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
Stolen vehicle
500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Salmon red 1996 Honda Civic reported stolen then recovered at Crocker Avenue and Weber Avenue, Longview.
Theft
500 block of Frasier Street, Ariel. Monday. Catalytic converter.
Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday.
1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday. Dog.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
300 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Monday. Someone drove off with gas nozzle attached.
Vehicle prowls
3600 block of Sunset Way, Longview, Monday.
200 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Monday.