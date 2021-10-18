Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest Eugene woman on suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbery, theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Friday arrested Carli Moana Elu, 35, of Eugene, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Assault, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Michael Anthony Ericksen, 29, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of third-degree assault, harassment, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and violating driver duty to move a damaged vehicle off the roadway.

Possession of a stolen firearm, vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Isaiah Nolan Gonzales, 23, of Portland, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Michael Robert Hendrickson, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.