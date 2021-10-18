Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest Eugene woman on suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robbery, theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Friday arrested Carli Moana Elu, 35, of Eugene, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Assault, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Michael Anthony Ericksen, 29, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of third-degree assault, harassment, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and violating driver duty to move a damaged vehicle off the roadway.
Possession of a stolen firearm, vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Isaiah Nolan Gonzales, 23, of Portland, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Michael Robert Hendrickson, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Jordan Shane Harris, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Saturday arrested Michael Aubrey Kennedy Jr., 50, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Burglary, assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Isaac Gabriel Kukhahn, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested William Joseph Byers, 42, of Cathlamet, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Theft, vehicle prowl — Woodland police Sunday arrested Randy James Ganoung, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree theft, vehicle prowling and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fugitive — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Wesley Samuel Walton, 57, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglaries
100 block of Schoolhouse Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone tried to come through dog door around 2 a.m. Resident saw two people with flashlights running away from the house.
100 block of Sierra Drive, Kelso. Saturday. TV stolen.
Stolen vehicle
2700 block of Taylor Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Green 1995 Honda Accord. Washington BYV2902.
Thefts
2900 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Friday. A 14-year-old stole a soap dispenser from a bathroom and posted a video of it to TikTok. Student taken to retrieve stolen property.
2000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Dog taken.
300 block of Hunter Road, Longview. Saturday. Revolver missing from toolbox in the garage.
1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Wallet taken a week and a half ago.
100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Purse taken while at WinCo.
3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Black BMX bike with emojis on the seat and chrome handlebars stolen.
100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Wallet taken from bathroom.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
700 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Friday. Someone with large mud terrains went through the yard.
300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Friday. Church’s street-facing sign was damaged sometime overnight. A wooden panel on the side of the sign was destroyed, damage estimated at $250.
200 block of Hinch Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Neighbors hit fence the previous night.
100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Saturday. Back window of vehicle damaged.
2000 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Resident woke up to sound of a large rock breaking the front window.
1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Saturday. Vehicle window broken out. Known suspect.
100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Car was keyed.
Vehicle prowls
500 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Doors were left unlocked and a 6 Sauer PT20 pistol was stolen.
2100 block of Dahlia Street, Woodland. Friday. Three subjects trying to break into vehicles.
200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Black purse with credit cards taken.
100 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Medication and wallet taken.