Police Blotter: Kelso neighbor allegedly punches a woman Wednesday for mowing grass on his property

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Jacob Scott Anderson, 23, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Harassment — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Lauren Vernon Higgins, 50, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Stolen property, burglary — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Austin Ray Shadday, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of trafficking stolen property in the first degree and second-degree burglary.
Fraud — A Longview employee reported Monday a man tried to return tools he didn't purchase at the Seventh Avenue store.
Arson
- Redpath Street and Wood Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of three juveniles starting a campfire near an abandoned tower.
Assault
- 3700 block of Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a man flagging down a neighbor mowing her lawn to tell her she was on his property. He reportedly spit in her face and punched her.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Second Street, Kalama. Wednesday. 1992 gray Jeep Cherokee. Washington AFY1475.
- 3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Wednesday. 1992 white Honda Accord with roof rack. VIN 1HGCB7578NA035300.
Thefts
- 100 block of Lincoln Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of theft by a known suspect.
- 1000 block of Caples Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of a 15-week-old lab stolen in a vehicle.
- 3400 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Report of back license plate Washington CAC6390 stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1700 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of windows of a 2013 Ford Hybrid broken.
Vehicle prowls
- 1800 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of two men taking items out of a Toyota RAV4.
- 100 block of Ineer Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
- Ash Street and South Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a man stealing gas from a white vehicle.
- Commerce Avenue and Maple Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone stealing a backpack out of a man's Mercedes while another person was distracting him.
- 2900 block of Maryland Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Items including a cellphone charger and a $25 winning lottery ticket stolen from a vehicle between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.