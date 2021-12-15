Police Blotter: Kelso man reports house keeper to WDFW Monday for allegedly stealing deer meat

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview officers Monday arrested Shasta Shaw, 21, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Stolen Vehicles

Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Red 2003 Dodge Neon. Washington AQD8956. VIN 1B3ES56C33D127287.

Southwest Third Avenue and Catlin Street, Kelso. Monday. Jeep Renegade.

900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. 2008 Toyota Prius. Washington BXM1977. VIN JTDKB20U087794471.

1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Monday. White 1994 Honda Accord. Washington BYV1535.

400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. 2015 car trailer carrying $10,000 worth of concrete forms. Washington 9747ZR.

Thefts

2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Cellphone.

600 Delameter Road, Castle Rock, Longview. Monday. Report of stolen or lost brindle Staffordshire terrier.

3200 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday.

2600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of housekeeper taking deer meat, originally reported to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

800 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Mini-split heat pumps.

700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter.

1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Known person admitted to stealing $50,000 in cash from vehicle.

1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Catalytic converter.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

700 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of man throwing rocks at employees’ vehicles.

100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Monday.

900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland Monday. Report of bus stop painted green.

Vehicle Prowl

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview.

