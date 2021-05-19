Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbery, theft, assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbery, assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Christopher David Brooks, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault

Fraud — Kalama man gave a photo of his ID to scammers but is not currently out any money.

Stolen vehicle

• 20th Avenue and Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gold 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass. Washington BFK0348. Car has front-end damage and a broken rear passenger window.

Theft

• 100 block of Milwaukee Place, Kelso. Tuesday. Mailbox damaged and mail stolen.

• 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Shoplift of a $2,000 Pokemon card.

Vehicle prowl

• 200 block of B Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Someone took two face masks and about $2 in quarters within the last week.

