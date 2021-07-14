Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and eluding

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Motor vehicle theft attempt — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ryan Paul Ashlock, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Brandon Lee Benson, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of three counts of possession with intent.
Hit and run, reckless driving — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Christopher Michael Murray, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of hit and run attended, obstructing a public servant, reckless driving and attempt to elude.
Burglary
- 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Resident found his window wide open with the screen off and items appear to be moved around
Thefts
- 900 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converters stolen over the weekend.
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Cellphone taken by a known suspect.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. A woman stole a shopping cart.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone shattered the vehicle window with a rock.
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. A woman was in the resident's flower box tearing up plants.
- Intersection of Lewis River Road and East CC Street, Woodland. Tuesday. On June 30, a man tore two door handles off a vehicle.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of Ventura Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Leaf blower stolen from back of truck at about 5 p.m. Sunday.