 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and eluding
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and eluding

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Motor vehicle theft attempt — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ryan Paul Ashlock, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle. 

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Brandon Lee Benson, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of three counts of possession with intent. 

Hit and run, reckless driving — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Christopher Michael Murray, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of hit and run attended, obstructing a public servant, reckless driving and attempt to elude. 

Burglary

  • 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Resident found his window wide open with the screen off and items appear to be moved around

Thefts

  • 900 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converters stolen over the weekend. 
  • 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Cellphone taken by a known suspect.
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. A woman stole a shopping cart. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone shattered the vehicle window with a rock. 
  • 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. A woman was in the resident's flower box tearing up plants. 
  • Intersection of Lewis River Road and East CC Street, Woodland. Tuesday. On June 30, a man tore two door handles off a vehicle. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of Ventura Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Leaf blower stolen from back of truck at about 5 p.m. Sunday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell: Elevated inflation will likely moderate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News