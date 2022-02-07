Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, criminal impersonation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Maria A. Clark, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Identity theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Jason Brock Graham, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation and forgery.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Bailey N. Ibrahimi McCullough, 20, of Auburn, Washington, on suspicion of selling a legend drug.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Ryan Shawn Caparco, 36, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Ronald Carl Ellis Jr., 48, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Robert Allen Williams, 32, of Seattle, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.
Burglaries
- 1600 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Saturday. Motorcycle, Sea-Doo jet ski, trailers, TV and personal property stolen.
- 2000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Saturday. Storage unit at the apartment complex broken into.
- 2000 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Security company called in break in of main doors, found a light on that wasn't on before, nothing missing.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Silver 2000 Honda Civic. Oregon 202FLL. Tinted windows, black wheels, black tail lights. Minor dent in the passenger door.
- City View Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Dark blue 2004 Honda Accord. Washington AES1759.
Thefts
- 9000 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Saturday. Subjects trespassing and stealing wood on PacificCorp property. Gate lock destroyed, truck loaded with fresh-cut wood found and impounded.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Rear license plate taken.
- 1400 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. iPhone with license, credit cards taken from pharmacy.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 1978 moped taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 800 block of Elizabeth Street, Kelso. Unknown suspect broke a window.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Subject broke the front door window with a stick, on video.
- 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Door jam damaged.
- 30th Avenue and Pine Street, Longview. Sunday. Juveniles in a vehicle throwing things at passing vehicles, people on bikes.