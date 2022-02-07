Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, criminal impersonation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Maria A. Clark, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Identity theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Jason Brock Graham, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation and forgery.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Bailey N. Ibrahimi McCullough, 20, of Auburn, Washington, on suspicion of selling a legend drug.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Ryan Shawn Caparco, 36, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Ronald Carl Ellis Jr., 48, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Robert Allen Williams, 32, of Seattle, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

Burglaries

1600 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Saturday. Motorcycle, Sea-Doo jet ski, trailers, TV and personal property stolen.

2000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Saturday. Storage unit at the apartment complex broken into.

2000 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Security company called in break in of main doors, found a light on that wasn't on before, nothing missing.

Stolen vehicles

1200 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Silver 2000 Honda Civic. Oregon 202FLL. Tinted windows, black wheels, black tail lights. Minor dent in the passenger door.

City View Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Dark blue 2004 Honda Accord. Washington AES1759.

Thefts

9000 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Saturday. Subjects trespassing and stealing wood on PacificCorp property. Gate lock destroyed, truck loaded with fresh-cut wood found and impounded.

400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Rear license plate taken.

1400 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. iPhone with license, credit cards taken from pharmacy.

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 1978 moped taken.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

800 block of Elizabeth Street, Kelso. Unknown suspect broke a window.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Subject broke the front door window with a stick, on video.

100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Door jam damaged.

30th Avenue and Pine Street, Longview. Sunday. Juveniles in a vehicle throwing things at passing vehicles, people on bikes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.