Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Saturday for eluding police, reckless driving

• 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Dark blue 2000 Honda Accord. Unknown license number.

Thefts

• 500 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Three bikes taken from the back of a vehicle.

• 1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. A man tried to rob the store and got away with some money, but dropped most of it in front of the door.

Vandalism

• 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter.

• 1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Saturday. Subjects in a white Toyota slammed their car door into the caller's car in the parking lot of Subway.

• 1800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. In the last few days, someone shot through the first pane of a kitchen window, but not the second pane.

• 200 block of Lone Oak Road, Longview. Sunday. Several mailboxes smashed overnight.

• 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Resident's friend's car egged.

Vehicle prowls