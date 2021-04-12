Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Saturday for eluding police, reckless driving

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Robert Lee Persing, 65, of Ariel on suspicion of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Eluding, reckless driving — Kelso police Saturday arrested Christopher Michael Linden, 19, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
Fugitive from justice — Longview police Monday arrested Nickelous Eric Hopfner, 31, of Puyallup on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Marc Christopher Sampson, 39, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Burglaries
• 600 block of McCoy Street, Castle Rock. Friday. Lock cut and unit door open.
• 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Burglary to storage units.
Stolen vehicle
• 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Dark blue 2000 Honda Accord. Unknown license number.
Thefts
• 500 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Three bikes taken from the back of a vehicle.
• 1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. A man tried to rob the store and got away with some money, but dropped most of it in front of the door.
Vandalism
• 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter.
• 1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Saturday. Subjects in a white Toyota slammed their car door into the caller's car in the parking lot of Subway.
• 1800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. In the last few days, someone shot through the first pane of a kitchen window, but not the second pane.
• 200 block of Lone Oak Road, Longview. Sunday. Several mailboxes smashed overnight.
• 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Resident's friend's car egged.
Vehicle prowls
• 1700 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Vehicle prowl to personal vehicle.
• 200 block of Second Street, Kalama. Sunday. Catalytic converter taken.