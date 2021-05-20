Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Brandon Middleton, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Fraud — A Kelso man reported a check he mailed had been changed and cashed for a higher amount.
Fraud — A Castle Rock man said someone tried to scam his uncle out of $15,000 online.
Assault
• 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
• 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Grey 2005 Honda Civic, Washington ACC2833 with pink "Team Avery" sticker on rear door.
Theft
• Caples Road and Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Medication.
• 4100 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Wednesday. Silver bicycle serial number WTU365CS077E, estimated cost $500.
• 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone.
• 800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Woman left in black Jeep Cherokee without paying for a $50 manicure.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Damage to property.
• 300 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Scratched car.
• 3800 block of Mint Place, Longview. Wednesday. Scratched car and nails under tires.