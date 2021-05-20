 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault Wednesday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault Wednesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Brandon Middleton, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Fraud — A Kelso man reported a check he mailed had been changed and cashed for a higher amount. 

Fraud — A Castle Rock man said someone tried to scam his uncle out of $15,000 online. 

Assault

• 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Stolen vehicle

• 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Grey 2005 Honda Civic, Washington ACC2833 with pink "Team Avery" sticker on rear door.

Theft

• Caples Road and Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Medication.

• 4100 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Wednesday. Silver bicycle serial number WTU365CS077E, estimated cost $500.

• 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone.

• 800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Woman left in black Jeep Cherokee without paying for a $50 manicure.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

• 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Damage to property. 

• 300 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Scratched car.

• 3800 block of Mint Place, Longview. Wednesday. Scratched car and nails under tires. 

