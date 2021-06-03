 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of stalking Wednesday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of stalking Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs, violation of harassment order — Longview police Wednesday arrested Steven LeRoy Griffin, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell, violation of a no harassment order and failure to appear for a violation of a no harassment order. 

Assault  Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Courtney Nicole Hanson, 23, of Battle Ground, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Assault— Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Jerrie Patrick M. Larsen, 32, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Assault, violation of a protection order —  Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Joseph Ruiz, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order, second-degree assault and failure to appear on a charge of violating a protection order. 

Stalking  Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Joel Andrew Walkes, Sr., 66, of Kelso, on suspicion of stalking and a warrant for contempt of court. 

Burglary

  • 1100 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Wednesday. 

Thefts

  • 5500 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Wednesday. AC unit. 
  • 100 block of Reid Lane, Longview. Wednesday. Credit cards. 
  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. $1,500 worth of clothes and belongings.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 600 bock of Sixth Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Car window broken. 
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Wednesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News