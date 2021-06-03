Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of stalking Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs, violation of harassment order — Longview police Wednesday arrested Steven LeRoy Griffin, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell, violation of a no harassment order and failure to appear for a violation of a no harassment order.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Courtney Nicole Hanson, 23, of Battle Ground, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault— Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Jerrie Patrick M. Larsen, 32, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault, violation of a protection order — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Joseph Ruiz, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order, second-degree assault and failure to appear on a charge of violating a protection order.
Stalking — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Joel Andrew Walkes, Sr., 66, of Kelso, on suspicion of stalking and a warrant for contempt of court.
Burglary
- 1100 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Wednesday.
Thefts
- 5500 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Wednesday. AC unit.
- 100 block of Reid Lane, Longview. Wednesday. Credit cards.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. $1,500 worth of clothes and belongings.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 600 bock of Sixth Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Car window broken.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Wednesday.