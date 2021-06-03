Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of stalking Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs, violation of harassment order — Longview police Wednesday arrested Steven LeRoy Griffin, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell, violation of a no harassment order and failure to appear for a violation of a no harassment order.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Courtney Nicole Hanson, 23, of Battle Ground, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault— Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Jerrie Patrick M. Larsen, 32, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault, violation of a protection order — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Joseph Ruiz, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order, second-degree assault and failure to appear on a charge of violating a protection order.