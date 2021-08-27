Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Tag Edward Althof, 56, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested William Dean Delano, 61, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.
Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Danielle Leah Jordan, 35, of unknown residence, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice.
Violate protection order — Longview police Thursday arrested Stanley Curtis Juve, 72, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Thursday arrested Cody Jay Lindsay, 32, of Lebanon, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault, unlawful firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested William Ray Slater, 62, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Burglaries
- 1400 block of Home Court, Kelso. Thursday. Resident came home and found front door had been forced open. Nothing obvious appears missing.
- 300 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Thursday. Resident came home and found back door had been kicked in. Closet riffled through and several pieces of costume jewelry stolen.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Regal Lane, Kelso. Thursday. White 2009 GMC Sierra. Washington C12571V. Believed to be taken sometime after midnight.
- 21st Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Silver and blue Honda Odyssey. Unknown plates. Green door and shattered windshield. Taken from alley.
Theft
- 100 block of Second Avenue, Castle Rock. Thursday. Suspect seen on Ring doorbell video around 6 a.m. taking resident's son's shoes from the front porch.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. House egged and splattered with cooking oil and barbeque sauce at about 5:30 a.m.
- 200 block of Soho Drive, Woodland. Thursday. Malicious mischief to mailbox.
- 100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Thursday. Appears someone stole the headlight bulbs from vehicle, damaging the wires in the process.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter taken.
- 500 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vehicles egged overnight.
Vehicle prowl
- 900 block of Edinburgh Court, Kelso. Thursday. Loaded 9 mm Glock 22 Gen4 taken.