Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Tag Edward Althof, 56, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested William Dean Delano, 61, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Danielle Leah Jordan, 35, of unknown residence, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice.

Violate protection order — Longview police Thursday arrested Stanley Curtis Juve, 72, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Thursday arrested Cody Jay Lindsay, 32, of Lebanon, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.