POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Indecency — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Michael Jerome Gemar, 68, of Toutle on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Malicious Mischief — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Michael William Bonham, 36, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief. 

Burglary — Kelso police officers Thursday arrested Gabriel Marcus Jackson, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Michael Louis Willman, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

Assault — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Brandon Michael Wilks, 29, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

Assault

  • Oregon Way and Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday.
  • 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

Burglary

  • 2700 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Thursday. Residential.
  • 1200 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Residential.
  • 2800 block of Larch Street, Longview. Thursday. Residential.
  • 2900 block of Field Street, Longview. Thursday. Residential.
  • 4400 block of Constitution Lane, Longview. Thursday. Residential.

Theft

  • 300 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Thursday.
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 600 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1300 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 3100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Thursday.
  • 2000 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday.

Vehicle prowl

  • 400 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday.

