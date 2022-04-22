Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Indecency — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Michael Jerome Gemar, 68, of Toutle on suspicion of indecent exposure.
Malicious Mischief — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Michael William Bonham, 36, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.
Burglary — Kelso police officers Thursday arrested Gabriel Marcus Jackson, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Michael Louis Willman, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Assault — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Brandon Michael Wilks, 29, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
People are also reading…
Assault
- Oregon Way and Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday.
- 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Burglary
- 2700 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Thursday. Residential.
- 1200 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Residential.
- 2800 block of Larch Street, Longview. Thursday. Residential.
- 2900 block of Field Street, Longview. Thursday. Residential.
- 4400 block of Constitution Lane, Longview. Thursday. Residential.
Theft
- 300 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Thursday.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday.
- 600 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Thursday.
- 700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1300 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
- 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 3100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Thursday.
- 2000 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday.
Vehicle prowl
- 400 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday.