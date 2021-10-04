Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Gerald Lavern Boyd, 75, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Clinton Scott Howard, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of two charges of possession with intent to distribute.
Theft, obstructing — Longview police Saturday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Washington, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances, obstructing a public servant and making a false statement.
Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Kenneth Boyd Cooley II, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested James Calvin Kinkade, 66, of Albany, Oregon, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Possible stolen vehicle sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Oregon 711HHU.
- 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Friday. Black 2008 Lincoln PC. Washington BMU1051. Known suspect.
- 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Blue 2003 Ford Focus. Washington BRX3280.
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Silver 2003 Dodge Dakota. Washington C29523X. Dent in the bed on the driver's side, scratch on the passenger side bumper.
Thefts
- 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Front license plate stolen. Washington BJR6940.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Sound bar and other bigger electronic items taken.
- 900 block of Goerig Road, Woodland. Friday. Nine fishing rods and reels worth about $4,000 taken from the owner's boat.
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Saturday. Keys stolen by a known suspect.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Westover Drive, Longview. Saturday. Subjects hitting golf balls out of the driveway to the east.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Wallet stolen.
- 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Gardening equipment and a personal journal taken Aug. 13.
- 700 block of of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Motor home broken into and box of tools taken.
- Washington Way and 32nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Four men attempting to break into a Fedex truck.