Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Gerald Lavern Boyd, 75, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Clinton Scott Howard, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of two charges of possession with intent to distribute.

Theft, obstructing — Longview police Saturday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Washington, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances, obstructing a public servant and making a false statement.

Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Kenneth Boyd Cooley II, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested James Calvin Kinkade, 66, of Albany, Oregon, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Stolen vehicles