 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Gerald Lavern Boyd, 75, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment. 

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Clinton Scott Howard, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of two charges of possession with intent to distribute. 

Theft, obstructing — Longview police Saturday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Washington, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances, obstructing a public servant and making a false statement. 

Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Kenneth Boyd Cooley II, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested James Calvin Kinkade, 66, of Albany, Oregon, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Possible stolen vehicle sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Oregon 711HHU. 
  • 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Friday. Black 2008 Lincoln PC. Washington BMU1051. Known suspect. 
  • 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Blue 2003 Ford Focus. Washington BRX3280. 
  • 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Silver 2003 Dodge Dakota. Washington C29523X. Dent in the bed on the driver's side, scratch on the passenger side bumper. 

Thefts

  • 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Front license plate stolen. Washington BJR6940.
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Sound bar and other bigger electronic items taken.  
  • 900 block of Goerig Road, Woodland. Friday. Nine fishing rods and reels worth about $4,000 taken from the owner's boat. 
  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Saturday. Keys stolen by a known suspect. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Westover Drive, Longview. Saturday. Subjects hitting golf balls out of the driveway to the east. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Wallet stolen. 
  • 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Gardening equipment and a personal journal taken Aug. 13. 
  • 700 block of of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Motor home broken into and box of tools taken. 
  • Washington Way and 32nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Four men attempting to break into a Fedex truck. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone footage captures hot lava stream spilling into sea in Spain

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News