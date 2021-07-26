Police Blotter: Kelso culvert damaged in Sunday fire

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rape, child molestation — Longview police Friday arrested a 28-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree rape, first-degree child molestation and incest.
Firearm, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, counterfeiting trademark/brand and two counts of possession with intent.
Rape of a child attempt — Kelso police Friday arrested a 20-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree attempted rape of a child.
Voyeurism — Longview police Saturday arrested Richard Neal Easly, 60, of Longview on suspicion of voyeurism.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jhoanny Nicholas Medina Beltran, 24, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
DUI, attempt to elude — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Colby Michael Allen Williamson, 27, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and violating an ignition interlock driver's license restriction.
Burglary
- 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Friday. A hole was cut in the fence and a catalytic converter was stolen. Loss of $1,350.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of Madrona Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Gray 1999 Ford F250. Washington C60009X. Truck has a black bumper rack and a piece of wood for a tailgate.
- 300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Flatbed utility trailer taken over the past two days.
Thefts
- 100 block of Kingsley Drive, Castle Rock. Friday. Package damaged and empty.
- 100 block of First Street, Kalama. Friday. Bluetooth headphones taken from purse.
- 500 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter taken.
- 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Saturday. Heart and anxiety medication missing from bag. Owner walked away and returned and the medications were gone, unknown what happened to them.
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Package taken from porch.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle owner had a fight with the neighbor and now a penis is carved in the side of his car.
- 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Door pried open.
- North Goble Creek Road and Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. Culvert damaged from fire that appeared to be set.
Vehicle prowls
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle broken into and items stolen sometime Thursday.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Two suspects broke the vehicle window with a bat.
- Ostrander Avenue and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Everything taken from glove box including registration, insurance card and Discovery Pass.
- 100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Construction work harness, two fishing poles and tackle box stolen from truck.