Police Blotter: Kelso culvert damaged in Sunday fire
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso culvert damaged in Sunday fire

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rape, child molestation — Longview police Friday arrested a 28-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree rape, first-degree child molestation and incest. 

Firearm, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, counterfeiting trademark/brand and two counts of possession with intent. 

Rape of a child attempt — Kelso police Friday arrested a 20-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree attempted rape of a child. 

Voyeurism — Longview police Saturday arrested Richard Neal Easly, 60, of Longview on suspicion of voyeurism. 

Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jhoanny Nicholas Medina Beltran, 24, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

DUI, attempt to elude — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Colby Michael Allen Williamson, 27, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and violating an ignition interlock driver's license restriction. 

Burglary

  • 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Friday. A hole was cut in the fence and a catalytic converter was stolen. Loss of $1,350. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 200 block of Madrona Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Gray 1999 Ford F250. Washington C60009X. Truck has a black bumper rack and a piece of wood for a tailgate. 
  • 300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Flatbed utility trailer taken over the past two days. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Kingsley Drive, Castle Rock. Friday. Package damaged and empty. 
  • 100 block of First Street, Kalama. Friday. Bluetooth headphones taken from purse. 
  • 500 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter taken.
  • 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Saturday. Heart and anxiety medication missing from bag. Owner walked away and returned and the medications were gone, unknown what happened to them.  
  • 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Package taken from porch. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle owner had a fight with the neighbor and now a penis is carved in the side of his car. 
  • 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Door pried open. 
  • North Goble Creek Road and Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. Culvert damaged from fire that appeared to be set.

Vehicle prowls

  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle broken into and items stolen sometime Thursday. 
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Two suspects broke the vehicle window with a bat. 
  • Ostrander Avenue and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Everything taken from glove box including registration, insurance card and Discovery Pass. 
  • 100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Construction work harness, two fishing poles and tackle box stolen from truck. 

