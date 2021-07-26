Police Blotter: Kelso culvert damaged in Sunday fire

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rape, child molestation — Longview police Friday arrested a 28-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree rape, first-degree child molestation and incest.

Firearm, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, counterfeiting trademark/brand and two counts of possession with intent.

Rape of a child attempt — Kelso police Friday arrested a 20-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree attempted rape of a child.

Voyeurism — Longview police Saturday arrested Richard Neal Easly, 60, of Longview on suspicion of voyeurism.

Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jhoanny Nicholas Medina Beltran, 24, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree assault.