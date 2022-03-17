Police Blotter: Kalama woman arrested Wednesday for suspicion of first-degree assault with a knife

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Kalama officers Wednesday arrested Hilary Christine Rick, 33, of Kalama, on suspicion of first-degree assault with a knife.
Burglary
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. A man in jail reported a friend said items from his house were missing.
Thefts
- 100 block of Dillon Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of tear gas gun stolen from residence.
- 200 block of Louise Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of phone taken.
- 1700 block of Ohio Place, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter taken.
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of red and gray mountain bike taken from in front of an apartment.
People are also reading…
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of B Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of two kids kicking in the front door of a house.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two people in an apartment throwing an item out a window and breaking someone's car window.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of items taken from a vehicle.
- 100 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone trying to cut catalytic converter off a vehicle.