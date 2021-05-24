Police Blotter: Kalama residents arrested on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Randy Wayne Horner, 63, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Cheyenne Lilylynn Prudholm, 25, of Kalama, on suspicion of residential burglary.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Sonny Lee Stephenson, 22, of Kalama, on suspicion of residential burglary, residential burglary attempt, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.
Unlawful imprisonment, assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Ruben James Camba, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, obstructing a public servant, interfering with domestic violence reporting, fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Larry Ray Ubl Jr., 48, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Robert George, 50, of Kelso, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Theft, drugs — Woodland police Sunday arrested Joshua Ray Moen, 30, of Olympia, on suspicion of second-degree theft, driving with a suspended license, making or having burglary tools and introducing a controlled substance to jail.
Firearm, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Lance Blake Newman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Violating protection order — Kelso police Sunday arrested Steven Dennis Walton, 41, of unknown residence, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Burglary
- 100 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Friday post office boxes inside the post office broken into overnight.
Thefts
- 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Dog stolen.
- 300 block of Marine Drive, Kalama. Sunday. Items taken from boat in the marina.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Birdfeeder/birdbath knocked over.
- 100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Friday. Back gate half torn down.
- 500 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Friday. Neighbor sprayed pepper spray on the door and the resident's child got it in his eyes.
- 300 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone ran through the backyard, messed up a pile of soil, broke flowers and branches off plants.
- 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. A woman smashed the glass in the door.
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Someone sprayed adhesive on the keypad to enter the facility.
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday. Suspect smashed out car windows and stuck a lighted flare in the vehicle that burnt out.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday. School-issued Chromebook, dance shoes, $45 and miscellaneous items stolen overnight.
- 100 block of Yelton Drive, Longview. Saturday. School Chromebook, Lenovo tablet, medications and workout bag taken.
- 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Saturday. RV broken into sometime in the past six to nine months.
- 100 block of Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Sunday. Tan Canik 9 mm pistol taken.