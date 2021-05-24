Police Blotter: Kalama residents arrested on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Randy Wayne Horner, 63, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Cheyenne Lilylynn Prudholm, 25, of Kalama, on suspicion of residential burglary.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Sonny Lee Stephenson, 22, of Kalama, on suspicion of residential burglary, residential burglary attempt, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Unlawful imprisonment, assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Ruben James Camba, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, obstructing a public servant, interfering with domestic violence reporting, fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Larry Ray Ubl Jr., 48, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.