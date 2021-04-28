 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested on suspicion of selling or making meth
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested on suspicion of selling or making meth

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Mike Alan Manninen, 46, of Kalama on suspicion of the sale/manufacture of methamphetamine. 

Failure to register — Longview police Tuesday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Attempted scam — Someone claiming to be the Castle Rock mayor sent the library director emails telling her to purchase Visa gift cards. No transaction was made and the mayor and city clerk were notified. 

Burglary 

• 200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Resident returned home to find someone had been in his house when he was away for a week. 

Thefts

• 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect took a green and black Ryobi Whisper series jet fan leaf blower on April 19. 

• 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday. Suspects took a package from the neighbor's porch. 

Vehicle prowl

• 600 block of Ayers Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Occurred overnight. 

Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours. 

