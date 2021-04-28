Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested on suspicion of selling or making meth

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Mike Alan Manninen, 46, of Kalama on suspicion of the sale/manufacture of methamphetamine.
Failure to register — Longview police Tuesday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Attempted scam — Someone claiming to be the Castle Rock mayor sent the library director emails telling her to purchase Visa gift cards. No transaction was made and the mayor and city clerk were notified.
Harassment, assault, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Gustavo Espinada, 41, city of residence unknown on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Assault, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, city of residence unknown of suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Burglaries
• 200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Resident returned home to find someone had been in his house when he was away for a week.
• 1700 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Tools.
Thefts
• 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect took a green and black Ryobi Whisper series jet fan leaf blower April 19.
• 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday. Suspects took a package from the neighbor’s porch.
• 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Black mountain bike.
• 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
• 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Tire.
Vehicle prowls
• 600 block of Ayers Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Occurred overnight.
• 300 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
• 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday.
• 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
• 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
• 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.