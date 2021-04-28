Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested on suspicion of selling or making meth

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Mike Alan Manninen, 46, of Kalama on suspicion of the sale/manufacture of methamphetamine.

Failure to register — Longview police Tuesday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Attempted scam — Someone claiming to be the Castle Rock mayor sent the library director emails telling her to purchase Visa gift cards. No transaction was made and the mayor and city clerk were notified.

Harassment, assault, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Gustavo Espinada, 41, city of residence unknown on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license.