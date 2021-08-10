Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Child porn — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Brian Merrill, 49, of Kalama, on suspicion of two counts of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Burglary — Woodland officers Monday arrested Cassandra Lewis, 39, of Woodland, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Fraud — A woman in Castle Rock reported Monday someone fraudulently withdrew $202.50 using her bank card at a Vader ATM in July.
Arson
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Video of someone intentionally setting fire behind Walmart.
Assault
- 100 block of Jones Road, Kelso. Monday.
Burglaries
- 2800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Broken church window and witness saw person trying to enter.
- 100 block of Loves Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Woman tried to enter houses where she didn't live.
Stolen vehicle
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Black 2014 Hyundai Elantra reported stolen then found at Fred Meyer.
Thefts
- 1300 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Wallet.
- Mill Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Fish traps.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. Woman allegedly huffed a can in the bathroom and didn't pay for another can.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Manor Road, Woodland. Monday. Bullet hole in his residence.
- 9800 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Monday. Bulldozer and motor grader damaged.
- 800 block of Second Street, Kalama. Monday.
- 200 block of California Street, Longview. Monday. Damage to air conditioner.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Monday. Vehicle plates.