Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child porn — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Brian Merrill, 49, of Kalama, on suspicion of two counts of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Burglary — Woodland officers Monday arrested Cassandra Lewis, 39, of Woodland, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Fraud — A woman in Castle Rock reported Monday someone fraudulently withdrew $202.50 using her bank card at a Vader ATM in July.

Arson

  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Video of someone intentionally setting fire behind Walmart.

Assault

  • 100 block of Jones Road, Kelso. Monday. 

Burglaries

  • 2800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Broken church window and witness saw person trying to enter.
  • 100 block of Loves Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Woman tried to enter houses where she didn't live. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Black 2014 Hyundai Elantra reported stolen then found at Fred Meyer. 

Thefts

  • 1300 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Wallet.
  • Mill Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Fish traps. 
  • 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. Woman allegedly huffed a can in the bathroom and didn't pay for another can. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Manor Road, Woodland. Monday. Bullet hole in his residence.
  • 9800 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Monday. Bulldozer and motor grader damaged.
  • 800 block of Second Street, Kalama. Monday.
  • 200 block of California Street, Longview. Monday. Damage to air conditioner.

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Monday. Vehicle plates. 

