Police Blotter: Jan. 23

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Impersonation — Longview officers Friday arrested Adrianna Hansen, 29, of Albany on suspicion of criminal impersonation, third degree theft and criminal trespassing.

Rape — Longview officers Friday arrested Ryan Kysar, 20, of La Center on suspicion of third degree rape.

Possession — Washington deputies arrested Friday Samuel Mulkey, 37, of Lacey on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and Tampering with evidence.

Malicious Mischief — Longview officers arrested Friday John Workman, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of malicious mischief.

Assault

Queen Ave. and Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Friday. Report of an assault resulting in a broken tooth.

1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Friday. Report of a woman that was hit in the head with a hammer.

Heritage Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Report of a woman that was hit in the face and pushed against a wall.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Report of a confrontation that resulted in someone getting sprayed with pepper spray.

Burglary

2800 block of Larch Street, Longview. Friday. House sitter reported that a house may have been broken into as Jewelry box drawers had been pulled out.

100 block of Guinevere Court, Castle Rock. Friday. Report of items stolen at a residence.

Stolen Vehicle

3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. White, 2000, Ford F450. Washington C36525C. Report of a vehicle stolen out of the parking lot of the fire station.

1000 block of Toutle Park Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Report of a car that hadn’t moved in weeks as a potential recovered stolen vehicle.

Theft

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Tradewinds Road and Eastwind Road, Kalama. Friday. Grey Supercab Pickup. Report of a person taking wood from the north port area.

500 block of 23rd Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of theft of phone and other items and gift cards.

200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Report of theft of an EBT card.

Vandalism/Malicious

Mischief

100 block of Rockwood Road, Kalama. Friday. Report that all mailboxes on Rockwood Road have been destroyed.

700 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of a rock thrown through window at residence.

900 block of 14th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of a broken tube at a drive thru.

1200 block of 11th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of tampering with a vehicle battery.

700 block of 15th Ave., Longview. Friday. Report of subject throwing items at cashier in store.

Vehicle Prowl

200 block of Leif Drive, Kelso. Friday. Report of vehicle prowler.

200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Friday. Report of vehicle prowler.