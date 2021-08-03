 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Horseback rider allegedly throws beer at driver Monday in Kalama
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Horseback rider allegedly throws beer at driver Monday in Kalama

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Trafficking stolen property — Cowlitz County deputies arrested Anthony Listro, 32, of Castle Rock, Monday on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree trespassing.

Assault

  • 2000 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday.

Stolen vehicle

  • 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 2003 Ford Ranger. Washington C13402F. Two dents on passenger side. Keys left inside. 
  • 1200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Blue Subaru SVX VIN JF1CX3234RK101308. Ignition broken, but can be started. Large dent in hood.

Thefts

  • 1700 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Farming equipment from marijuana business in Columbia County.
  • 100 block of Wohl Road, Longview. Monday. Man acquired a Mossberg shotgun after a relative's passing, but found it was reported stolen out of Aberdeen. 
  • 300 block of Goble Creek Road, Kelso. Monday. Tent, generator.
  • 5000 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Took items from shop. 
  • 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Monday. Raven Arms gun, serial 556239, allegedly stolen last year.
  • 300 block of PG Sweet Road, Kelso. Monday.
  • Great Northern Road and Vivian Road, Kalama. Monday. Purse with identification and debit cards.
  • 600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 200 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Ring.
  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Digging through trash. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday. A man in a cowboy hat and cutoff shirt riding a horse allegedly threw a beer can at a woman driving by. 
  • 300 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Man found bullet in cracked windshield, but not sure when occurred. 
  • 900 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man seen on video destroying a drive-thru sensor.

Vehicle prowl

  • 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

