Police Blotter: Honda Civic found on blocks without wheels in Longview on Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault
- 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
- 1200 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gate lock broken and two storage units entered.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Entered unlocked door of residential garage and two items taken.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Maroon 1988 GMC truck. Washington CV0958E. Unlocked with keys inside.
- 100 block of Caldwell Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Blue 1990 Honda Accord. Washington BRX0685.
- 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Silver 2002 Honda Civic found on wood blocks without wheels.
Thefts
- 2000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter.
- 800 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. VISA.
- 1000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Employee on video taking $300 from till.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 500 block of Morse Street, Ryderwood. Front door.
- 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Slashed tires.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Fishing pole taken by juvenile neighbors and recovered.
- 5300 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Sunday.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday.
- 1200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday.