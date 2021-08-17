 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Honda Civic found on blocks without wheels in Longview on Monday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 

Assault

  • 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. 

Burglary

  • 1200 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gate lock broken and two storage units entered. 
  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Entered unlocked door of residential garage and two items taken. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Maroon 1988 GMC truck. Washington CV0958E. Unlocked with keys inside. 
  • 100 block of Caldwell Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Blue 1990 Honda Accord. Washington BRX0685.
  • 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Silver 2002 Honda Civic found on wood blocks without wheels. 

Thefts

  • 2000 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 800 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Monday. VISA.
  • 1000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Employee on video taking $300 from till. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 500 block of Morse Street, Ryderwood. Front door.
  • 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Slashed tires. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Fishing pole taken by juvenile neighbors and recovered. 
  • 5300 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Sunday.
  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 1200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday.

