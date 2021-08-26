 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Glock BB gun stolen Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, theft, trafficking — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jacob Anthony Gregory, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear on a DUI. 

Burglaries

  • 1300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1100 block of Riverside Drive, Kelso. 1971 Honda 90 motorcycle. 

Theft

  • 2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Glock BB gun worth $150.
  • 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 400 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Trailer hitch worth $460. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Wednesday. House egged. 
  • 1400 block of Ostrander Road, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Car window broken by bullet. 
  • 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Broken window. 
  • 900 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Eggs thrown at car. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Wallet. 
  • 7300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Wednesday.  

