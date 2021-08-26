Police Blotter: Glock BB gun stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary, theft, trafficking — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jacob Anthony Gregory, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear on a DUI.
Burglaries
- 1300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
- 1100 block of Riverside Drive, Kelso. 1971 Honda 90 motorcycle.
Theft
- 2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Glock BB gun worth $150.
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.
- 400 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Trailer hitch worth $460.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Wednesday. House egged.
- 1400 block of Ostrander Road, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Car window broken by bullet.
- 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Broken window.
- 900 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Eggs thrown at car.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Wallet.
- 7300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Wednesday.