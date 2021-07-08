Police Blotter: Gas-powered bike stolen Wednesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Contempt, assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Devin Lamoine Brubaker, 30, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of contempt of court and fourth-degree assault.
Harassment — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Brandon Allen Johnson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and failure to appear on three counts of third-degree malicious mischief.
Forgery, theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Jarod James Jordan, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Burglary, malicious mischief — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Joseph Ronald McGee, 30, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear on two counts of third-degree malicious mischief with physical damage and use of paraphernalia.
Vehicular assault, hit and run — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Corey Lee Miller, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of vehicular assault and hit and run with injury.
Possession with intent, driving without a license — Longview police on Wednesday arrested James Dewayne Shepherd, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree driving without a license, drug possession with intent and failure to appear on two counts of aiding and abetting an unattended hit a run and first-degree alcohol involved negligent driving.
Burglary
- 400 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Wednesday. White 1989 Honda Accord. WA BQK2567.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Black Honda Accord.
Thefts
- 800 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. 20-gauge shotgun.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gas-powered bike.