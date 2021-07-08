Police Blotter: Gas-powered bike stolen Wednesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Contempt, assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Devin Lamoine Brubaker, 30, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of contempt of court and fourth-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Brandon Allen Johnson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and failure to appear on three counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Forgery, theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Jarod James Jordan, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Burglary, malicious mischief — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Joseph Ronald McGee, 30, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear on two counts of third-degree malicious mischief with physical damage and use of paraphernalia.