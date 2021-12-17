 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Fuel taken from Woodland U-Hauls Wednesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Taking a vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tylar Todd Andrews, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission. 

Burglaries

  • 8000 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Wednesday. Someone forced open the door to the fire station, but did not appear to take anything.  
  • 200 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Utility trailer. 
  • 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 2017 Subaru Outback. WA BOW3856. 

Thefts

  • 1600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Mail. 
  • 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Outdoor cameras. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Cash from wallet. 
  • 1500 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Fuel from U-Haul trucks. 
  • 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Unpaid $120 taxi fare. 

People are also reading…

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Car dented, paintball on house, bird feeders dumped. 
  • 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Juveniles took speed limit sign off pole. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 2700 block of Glen More Street, Kelso. Wednesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope meets migrants on his birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News