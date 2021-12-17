Police Blotter: Fuel taken from Woodland U-Hauls Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Taking a vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tylar Todd Andrews, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Burglaries
- 8000 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Wednesday. Someone forced open the door to the fire station, but did not appear to take anything.
- 200 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Utility trailer.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
- 800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 2017 Subaru Outback. WA BOW3856.
Thefts
- 1600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Mail.
- 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Outdoor cameras.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Cash from wallet.
- 1500 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Fuel from U-Haul trucks.
- 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Unpaid $120 taxi fare.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Car dented, paintball on house, bird feeders dumped.
- 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Juveniles took speed limit sign off pole.
Vehicle prowl
- 2700 block of Glen More Street, Kelso. Wednesday.