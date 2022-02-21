Police Blotter: Four vehicles reported stolen Sunday in Cowlitz County

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Alexandria Susana Edmonds, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Zachariah Charles Harris, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances, criminal impersonation, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Austin Dean Miller, 25, of Vader, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Tramere L. Owens Jenkins, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Eluding — Kelso police Friday arrested Roberto Rossillini Randazzo, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Mark Brian Dixon, 70, of Bonney Lake, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief physical damage.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Dessie Adele Howard, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Dylan Andrew Johnson, 28, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Sunday arrested William Carl Campbell Jr., 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony warrants for probation/parole violation.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested John Perry Clark, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Chad Amos Martin, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Shanice Annalyn Miles, 21, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Theft — Longview police Monday arrested Gregory Lee Murphy, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Burglaries

1800 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Friday. Occurred sometime overnight.

3100 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. Items taken from detached garage.

1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Occurred Friday.

Stolen vehicles

100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 2009 Dodge Ram. Washington C27336K. Dent in rear passenger side bumper and hard top on the back.

100 block of Rollingwood Drive, Kelso. Sunday. White 2021 Subaru Ascent. Washington BUW8865. Suspect on Ring video.

100 block of Second Street, Kalama. Sunday. Black 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BTF9355. Front passenger bumper is cracked, fixed and painted. Tools in the vehicle. Occurred Saturday night after 9 p.m.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Black 1994 Jeep Cherokee. Unknown plate. Slight lift, wide tires and winch on the front.

Thefts

800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Rental property.

1200 block of Chestnut Street, Kelso. Saturday. Registration and tabs.

100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Subject dined and dashed.

1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Wallet taken by known suspect.

500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Keys and money taken from wallet.

700 block of Washington Street, Woodland. Saturday. Blue 2001 Yamaha YZ426 dirt bike taken from truck.

800 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Man seen cutting something off the bottom of a vehicle.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Windows shot out of several vehicles in the area.

500 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Someone has been painting swastikas on garbage cans in the alley.

500 block of Cook Ferry Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Electric cord to motorhome cut.

500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Former guest left and came back and kicked the door in.

300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Damage to garage occurred more than two months ago.

1900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Graffiti on apartment complex.

Vehicle prowls

1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Items stolen from vehicle.

300 block of Fourth Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Wallet taken.

100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Sunday. Bag of tools, Bluetooth speaker and work radios stolen from truck overnight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.