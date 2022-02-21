Police Blotter: Four vehicles reported stolen Sunday in Cowlitz County

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Alexandria Susana Edmonds, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Zachariah Charles Harris, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances, criminal impersonation, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.
Firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Austin Dean Miller, 25, of Vader, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Tramere L. Owens Jenkins, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Eluding — Kelso police Friday arrested Roberto Rossillini Randazzo, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Mark Brian Dixon, 70, of Bonney Lake, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief physical damage.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Dessie Adele Howard, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Dylan Andrew Johnson, 28, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Sunday arrested William Carl Campbell Jr., 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony warrants for probation/parole violation.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested John Perry Clark, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Chad Amos Martin, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Shanice Annalyn Miles, 21, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police Monday arrested Gregory Lee Murphy, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 1800 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Friday. Occurred sometime overnight.
- 3100 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. Items taken from detached garage.
- 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Occurred Friday.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 2009 Dodge Ram. Washington C27336K. Dent in rear passenger side bumper and hard top on the back.
- 100 block of Rollingwood Drive, Kelso. Sunday. White 2021 Subaru Ascent. Washington BUW8865. Suspect on Ring video.
- 100 block of Second Street, Kalama. Sunday. Black 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BTF9355. Front passenger bumper is cracked, fixed and painted. Tools in the vehicle. Occurred Saturday night after 9 p.m.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Black 1994 Jeep Cherokee. Unknown plate. Slight lift, wide tires and winch on the front.
Thefts
- 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Rental property.
- 1200 block of Chestnut Street, Kelso. Saturday. Registration and tabs.
- 100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Subject dined and dashed.
- 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Wallet taken by known suspect.
- 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Keys and money taken from wallet.
- 700 block of Washington Street, Woodland. Saturday. Blue 2001 Yamaha YZ426 dirt bike taken from truck.
- 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Man seen cutting something off the bottom of a vehicle.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Windows shot out of several vehicles in the area.
- 500 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Someone has been painting swastikas on garbage cans in the alley.
- 500 block of Cook Ferry Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Electric cord to motorhome cut.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Former guest left and came back and kicked the door in.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Damage to garage occurred more than two months ago.
- 1900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Graffiti on apartment complex.
Vehicle prowls
- 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Items stolen from vehicle.
- 300 block of Fourth Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Wallet taken.
- 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Sunday. Bag of tools, Bluetooth speaker and work radios stolen from truck overnight.