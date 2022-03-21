Police Blotter: Four Kelso residents arrested for burglary or theft over the weekend

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Kelso police officers Friday arrested Cody Kreger, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and parole violation.
Protection order — Kelso police officers Friday arrested Billy Nelson, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order and carrying a concealed weapon.
Assault — Woodland police officers Saturday arrested Victorino Fabian Lopez, 38, of Woodland, on suspicion of assault.
Harassment — Kalama police officers Sunday arrested Scott Bird, 31, of Kalama, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Burglary and harassment — Kelso police officers Sunday arrested Timothy Russell, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment, burglary, malicious mischief and assaulting a police officer.
Retail theft — Longview police officers Sunday arrested Lucas Bunn, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of retail theft, theft and criminal trespassing.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police officers Sunday arrested Jarrod Eastlick, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assaults
- 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Fight between two people in a carport.
- 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Jail incident.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Hillsdale Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Storage unit broken into.
- 2800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Saturday. Residential burglary, multiple electric guitars stolen.
- 700 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Saturday. Business broken into, possibly through hole cut in fence.
- 900 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Window broken at home, unsure if anything was taken.
- 400 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Sunday. Commercial burglary.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of North Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. White 1997 Ford F150. WA C13500V.
- 300 block of North First Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. White 2012 Chevy Traverse. WA BRX1398. May be video of plates being removed.
- 300 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. White 1996 Nissan Pathfinder.
Thefts
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Backpack stolen.
- 100 block of Freddie Lane, Longview. Sunday. Stolen money.
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Cart full of items taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 800 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday. Graffiti on building.
- 2800 block of Parkview Drive, Longview. Sunday. Gate damaged after being driven into.
Vehicle prowls
- 1100 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Saturday.
- 400 block of Roake Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday.
- 300 block of North Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Sunday.