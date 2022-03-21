Police Blotter: Four Kelso residents arrested for burglary or theft over the weekend

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Kelso police officers Friday arrested Cody Kreger, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and parole violation.

Protection order — Kelso police officers Friday arrested Billy Nelson, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order and carrying a concealed weapon.

Assault — Woodland police officers Saturday arrested Victorino Fabian Lopez, 38, of Woodland, on suspicion of assault.

Harassment — Kalama police officers Sunday arrested Scott Bird, 31, of Kalama, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary and harassment — Kelso police officers Sunday arrested Timothy Russell, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment, burglary, malicious mischief and assaulting a police officer.

Retail theft — Longview police officers Sunday arrested Lucas Bunn, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of retail theft, theft and criminal trespassing.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police officers Sunday arrested Jarrod Eastlick, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assaults

1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Fight between two people in a carport.

1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Jail incident.

Burglaries

200 block of Hillsdale Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Storage unit broken into.

2800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Saturday. Residential burglary, multiple electric guitars stolen.

700 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Saturday. Business broken into, possibly through hole cut in fence.

900 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Window broken at home, unsure if anything was taken.

400 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Sunday. Commercial burglary.

Stolen vehicles

200 block of North Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. White 1997 Ford F150. WA C13500V.

300 block of North First Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. White 2012 Chevy Traverse. WA BRX1398. May be video of plates being removed.

300 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. White 1996 Nissan Pathfinder.

Thefts

400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Backpack stolen.

100 block of Freddie Lane, Longview. Sunday. Stolen money.

1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Cart full of items taken.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

800 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday. Graffiti on building.

2800 block of Parkview Drive, Longview. Sunday. Gate damaged after being driven into.

Vehicle prowls

1100 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Saturday.

400 block of Roake Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday.

300 block of North Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Sunday.

