Police Blotter: Five assaults reported Thursday in Longview, another in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Child rape — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested a 49-year-old Longview man on suspicion of third-degree child rape, second-degree rape of a child, attempt of third-degree child molestation and furnishing liquor to a minor. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Criminal impersonation — Longview officers Friday arrested Dezirae Torset, 34, of Vancouver, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and contempt of court.
Burglary, violating protection order — Longview officers Thursday arrested Judah Young, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a protection order, interfering with reporting, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Assaults
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
- 100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday.
- 300 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. A man reported a woman looked like she had been assaulted and was confused.
- 1600 block of Mark Morris Court, Longview. Thursday.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Stolen vehicle
- 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Thursday. Silver Dodge Journey. Washington BZK8450. Dent in driver-side door; vehicle valued at $20,000. Keys and wallet were inside the vehicle.
Thefts
- 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. The owner of a blue 2008 Kia Sorento allegedly refused to pay a roughly $106 increase in the quoted price to repair her car and took the vehicle without paying anything.
- 2200 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Witnesses reported equipment allegedly taken from Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway.
- 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Thursday. Catalytic converter.
- 400 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Thursday. Electric scooter, valued at $250.
- 15th Avenue and Florida Street, Longview. Thursday. Person going through garbage.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Packages.
- Douglas Street and Alder Street, Longview. Thursday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Fence cut.
- 500 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Graffiti.
Vehicle prowls
- 5000 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Estimated $2,000 hunting gear reportedly taken including bow and arrows.
- 200 block of Second Street, Kalama. Several items reportedly taken.