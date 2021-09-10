Police Blotter: Five assaults reported Thursday in Longview, another in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child rape — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested a 49-year-old Longview man on suspicion of third-degree child rape, second-degree rape of a child, attempt of third-degree child molestation and furnishing liquor to a minor. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Criminal impersonation — Longview officers Friday arrested Dezirae Torset, 34, of Vancouver, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and contempt of court.

Burglary, violating protection order — Longview officers Thursday arrested Judah Young, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a protection order, interfering with reporting, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Assaults