Police Blotter: Fish finder, air compressor stolen from Longview on Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Failure to register, trespass — Longview police Wednesday arrested Clifford Leon Barnes, 40, city of residence unknown. on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear on two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of obstructing a public servant.
Burglary, theft — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Lionel Jake Johnson, 39, of Elko, Nevada, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Fraud — A man called Longview police Wednesday after noticing a check for $150 was cashed for “lawn maintenance,” but the man said he does not have a lawn and did not write the check.
Fraud — A woman called Longview police after $3,500 was taken from her Red Canoe Credit Union account. According to the woman, her bank account and Facebook account were linked, and hackers used her Facebook account to access her bank account.
Stolen vehicles
1600 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday.
300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Gold 2000 Chevy pickup. WA C75438D.
200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Green Ford F150.
Thefts
600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter.
4400 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Wednesday. Fish finder.
1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Air compressor worth $250 and Chrome reel-to-reel recorder worth $450.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
400 block of Hansen Road, Toledo. Wednesday.
1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Picture window hit.
Vehicle prowls
200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday.
3800 block of Pine Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Garage door opener and personal papers.