Police Blotter: Fish finder, air compressor stolen from Longview on Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register, trespass — Longview police Wednesday arrested Clifford Leon Barnes, 40, city of residence unknown. on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear on two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of obstructing a public servant.

Burglary, theft — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Lionel Jake Johnson, 39, of Elko, Nevada, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Fraud — A man called Longview police Wednesday after noticing a check for $150 was cashed for “lawn maintenance,” but the man said he does not have a lawn and did not write the check.

Fraud — A woman called Longview police after $3,500 was taken from her Red Canoe Credit Union account. According to the woman, her bank account and Facebook account were linked, and hackers used her Facebook account to access her bank account.

Stolen vehicles