Police Blotter: Firewood, pallets stolen from Kelso on Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft, resisting arrest — Longview police Tuesday arrested Robert Joseph Depriest, 35, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Assault, malicious mischief — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Michael Robert Hendrickson, 22, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Sexual depiction of minors — A 42-year-old Longview man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Rape — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a Longview man, 31, on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)