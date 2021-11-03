Police Blotter: Firewood, pallets stolen from Kelso on Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft, resisting arrest — Longview police Tuesday arrested Robert Joseph Depriest, 35, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Assault, malicious mischief — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Michael Robert Hendrickson, 22, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Sexual depiction of minors — A 42-year-old Longview man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Rape — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a Longview man, 31, on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Violation of order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Juan Armando Rodriguez, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no-contact protection order.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. Red 2003 Honda CRV. WA BYR4100.
Thefts
- 1700 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Firewood.
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Pallets.
- 1300 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Illegal dumping/theft of services.
- 2900 block of Parkview Drive, Longview. Tuesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- North Pacific Avenue and Academy Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Reader board damaged.
- 42nd Avenue and Olympia Way, Longview. Tuesday. Car windows smashed.
Vehicle prowl
- 4900 block of Aspen Drive, Longview. Tuesday.