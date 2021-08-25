Police Blotter: Fight between men with wooden stake, pepper spray outside Longview home Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Evan Childers, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of second and fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Possession with intent — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Richard Dugger, 48, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and synthetic drugs with intent to distribute and unlawful firearm possession.
Child molestation — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested Jesse Jones, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of felony child molestation.
Assault and burglary — Kelso Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Michael Wise, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault, burglary and violating a no contact order.
Fraud — Kelso Police Department officers Tuesday responded to a call about a counterfeit $100 bill.
Assault
- 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Tuesday. Fight between Beech Street resident and young passerby armed with five-foot wooden stake. Resident allegedly sprayed mace over front yard fence in self-defense after stake was swung at his head. Neighbor called in assault and recorded sections of it.
Burglaries
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Possible residential burglary.
- 2700 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Silver mountain bike worth $1,000.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
Thefts
- 100 block of Date Street, Kalama. Tuesday. Rear license plate stolen.
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Theft, identified suspect.
- 200 block of Raspberry Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Small items stolen from home and garage, TV broken by identified suspect.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1600 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Vandalism to home.