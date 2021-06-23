 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Fence cut, catalytic converter stolen in Longview
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Christopher Matthew Jones, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order with assault. 

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Jody Lee Withers, 34, of Toutle, on suspicion of possession with intent. 

Burglaries 

  • 5500 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Possible stolen Taurus 9mm. 
  • 100 block of Debbie Street, Longview. Tuesday. Camping equipment worth $600 stolen from garage. 
  • 1300 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Someone cut a hole in the fence and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday morning. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 200 block of Libby Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Red 2001 Ford Ranger. Silver toolbox in the back. Taken sometime overnight. 
  • 2000 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Tuesday. Blue and white street bike with 125cc engine stolen from truck bed overnight. Worth $1,500. 

Theft

  • 900 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Bright orange water hose stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. At least four bullet holes in vehicle bumper, three through the license plate. Owner believes this happened somewhere in Lewis County. 
  • 200 block of Greenwood Road, Kalama. Tuesday. A vehicle rammed and broke through the gate to the driveway sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday. There was a bolt cutter handle in the driveway and the security chain was damaged. 
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Man spray painting the building.
  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Hole cut in the fence. 
  • 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Known suspect threw a Corona beer bottle through the window. 

