Police Blotter: Feb. 5

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Evan Brown, 35, of Longview on Suspicion of domestic violence assault and resisting arrest.

Driving under the influence — Woodland officers Saturday arrested Celestino Galindo Ortega, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of felony DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Theft — Castle Rock officers Friday arrested Nichole Gerhart, 40, on suspicion of theft and resisting arrest.

Fraud — Woodland officers Friday arrested Tyler Schurman, 30, of Longview on suspicion of fraud.

Burglary

300 block of Dupont Drive, Kalama. Friday. Report of a cut fence at a commercial business.

1400 block of Pacific Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of burglary at commercial business.

Vehicle Prowl

2000 block of Pacific Ave., Kelso. Report of vehicle prowl.