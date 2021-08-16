Police Blotter: Electric bikes stolen from Longview home Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Oscar Castaneda Contreras, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Ronald Stefan Jones, 32, of Beaverton, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Failure to register — Longview police Friday arrested Perry Lee Lewis, 44, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and four felony warrants for contempt of court.
Theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Brandon JP Lough, 24, of Kalama, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Samuel Bryce Reid, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of theft with intent to resell.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Christina Marie Albrecht, 45, of Monon, Ind., on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Dakota Mathew Carras, 28, of Battle Ground, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license and violating a protection order.
Assault, obstructing a public servant — Kelso police Sunday arrested Raul Bryan Gomez, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and obstructing a public servant.
Burglaries
- 2200 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Saturday. Building broken into.
- 3100 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday. Someone broke into the house between 8 a.m. and noon and took two electric bikes worth $2,670.
- 7000 block of Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Saturday. Snack Shack broken into and various items destroyed inside. Port-a-Potty tipped over outside.
Stolen vehicle
- 3700 block of Oak Street, Longview. Sunday. Blue 1991 Honda Accord. Washington BFJ9767.
Thefts
- 1800 block of Baker Way Loop, Kelso. Friday. Rose gold iPhone 8+ with a black and red case stolen last week at the AMPM gas station.
- 1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Paddle boat stolen.
- 1000 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Computer stolen.
- 3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Saturday. Cellphone and car keys stolen.
- 1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Stepladder gone missing over the past few days.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Bullet hole in the door and owners found a bullet slug in the house.
- 300 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Saturday. Damage to vehicle occurred around 4 a.m.
Vehicle prowl
- 1200 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Man jumped out of the vehicle when owner went to get in.