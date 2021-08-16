Police Blotter: Electric bikes stolen from Longview home Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Oscar Castaneda Contreras, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Ronald Stefan Jones, 32, of Beaverton, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Failure to register — Longview police Friday arrested Perry Lee Lewis, 44, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and four felony warrants for contempt of court.

Theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Brandon JP Lough, 24, of Kalama, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Samuel Bryce Reid, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of theft with intent to resell.