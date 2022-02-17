Police Blotter: Elderly woman reports wallet stolen from purse while shopping Wednesday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft, forgery — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Taunya Renae Kennen, 48, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree theft and forgery.

Robbery, theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Eugene Burt Kornoely, 42, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Robbery, theft, vehicle prowl — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Blake Logan Silsbee, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree robbery, second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Assault — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Annetta Marie Wools, 43, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Eddie Saraphanh, 48, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglary

2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Theft report of power tools at a residential remodel.

Stolen Vehicle

600 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Black 1999 Eagle Utility Trailer. WA 0130ZH.

12th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Copper and brown 1987 Chevrolet truck with white and blue canopy on the back.

Theft

200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Theft report of irrigation control box outside school.

400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman in her 80s reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while shopping at a store.

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of mailboxes broken into.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of purse with phone and wallet stolen.

200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of Taurus .38 special firearm missing.

2700 block of Fir Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of child’s scooter stolen.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday.

2500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.

800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of car windshield broken.

