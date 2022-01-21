Police Blotter: Dump truck reported stolen Thursday from site in Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested William Bagley, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Forgery — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Jesse Bowen, 21, of Kalama on suspicion of forgery.
Fraud
- 1500 block of Broadway, Longview. Thursday. Woman attempted to pass fake $100 bill.
Assault
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Assault involving a juvenile.
Burglary
- 300 block of Division Street, Kelso. Thursday. Tools taken from home listed for sale on Facebook.
- 1900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Car wash damaged.
Stolen vehicle
- 1600 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. White and black Isuzu NPR dump truck. WA C52224E. Rudy's Landscaping logo on the doors.
Thefts
- Alpha Drive, Longview. Thursday. Mail theft.
- 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Package stolen from porch.
- 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Thursday. Shoes and Airpods stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1700 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Thursday. Hit and run to fence.
- 1400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Torch used to write on basement door.
Vehicle prowls
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1200 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. Purse stolen from car.