POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dump truck reported stolen Thursday from site in Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Thursday arrested William Bagley, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Forgery — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Jesse Bowen, 21, of Kalama on suspicion of forgery.

Fraud

  • 1500 block of Broadway, Longview. Thursday. Woman attempted to pass fake $100 bill.

Assault

  • 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Assault involving a juvenile.

Burglary

  • 300 block of Division Street, Kelso. Thursday. Tools taken from home listed for sale on Facebook.
  • 1900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Car wash damaged.

Stolen vehicle

  • 1600 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. White and black Isuzu NPR dump truck. WA C52224E. Rudy's Landscaping logo on the doors.

Thefts

  • Alpha Drive, Longview. Thursday. Mail theft.
  • 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Package stolen from porch.
  • 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Thursday. Shoes and Airpods stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1700 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Thursday. Hit and run to fence.
  • 1400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Torch used to write on basement door.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 1200 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. Purse stolen from car.

