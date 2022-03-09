 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Driver allegedly hit Tuesday during road rage dispute in Longview

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — A caller to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said their ATM card was used without permission back in February.

Assaults

  • 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Inmate assaulted by another inmate.
  • Kessler Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Driver hit in face by other driver during road rage incident.

Burglaries

  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
  • 3400 block of Little Kalama River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Home broken into in late February. Caller unsure if anything was stolen.
  • 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary, home has surveillance footage.
  • 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Doors to equipment shed broken down.

People are also reading…

Stolen vehicle

  • 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle and other stolen items seen for sale on Facebook.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Milky Way Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Multiple vehicles broken into, tools and clothing stolen.
  • 300 block of Slide Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Gate stolen.
  • 600 block of Bond Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Phone taken from delivery package.
  • 2400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Scrap metal and piano harp taken.
  • 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Cellphone.
  • 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Debit card.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet taken from car.
  • 100 block of Milky Way Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Backpacks taken from car.
  • 700 block of Third Street, Woodland. Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Endurance shipwreck found nearly two miles under the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News