Police Blotter: Driver allegedly hit Tuesday during road rage dispute in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud — A caller to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said their ATM card was used without permission back in February.
Assaults
- 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Inmate assaulted by another inmate.
- Kessler Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Driver hit in face by other driver during road rage incident.
Burglaries
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
- 3400 block of Little Kalama River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Home broken into in late February. Caller unsure if anything was stolen.
- 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary, home has surveillance footage.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Doors to equipment shed broken down.
Stolen vehicle
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle and other stolen items seen for sale on Facebook.
Thefts
- 100 block of Milky Way Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Multiple vehicles broken into, tools and clothing stolen.
- 300 block of Slide Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Gate stolen.
- 600 block of Bond Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Phone taken from delivery package.
- 2400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Scrap metal and piano harp taken.
- 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Cellphone.
- 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Debit card.
Vehicle prowls
- 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet taken from car.
- 100 block of Milky Way Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Backpacks taken from car.
- 700 block of Third Street, Woodland. Tuesday.