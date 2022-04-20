Police Blotter: Door damaged and shingles torn off city-owned Longview building Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Michael Barto, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft, malicious mischief and driving without a license.
Theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Austin Shadday, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and malicious mischief.
Theft and burglary — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Patrick Keithley, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, burglary and malicious mischief.
Assaults
- 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Burglaries
- 700 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary and vehicle theft. Gray 2004 Dodge Sprinter, WA B01576S.
- 100 block of Laurel Park Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Door kicked in at home and riding mower taken.
Stolen vehicle
- 1500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Thefts
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Customer left without paying for meal.
- 2900 block of Larch Street, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 1500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Keys taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Tuesday. City building had door damaged, shingles torn off roof.
Vehicle prowls
- 6300 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet taken from vehicle, cards reportedly used.
- 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken and gas siphoned.
- 1900 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Purse taken from car.
- 1700 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Car window broken.