 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Door damaged and shingles torn off city-owned Longview building Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Michael Barto, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft, malicious mischief and driving without a license.

Theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Austin Shadday, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and malicious mischief.

Theft and burglary — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Patrick Keithley, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, burglary and malicious mischief.

Assaults

  • 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Burglaries

  • 700 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary and vehicle theft. Gray 2004 Dodge Sprinter, WA B01576S.
  • 100 block of Laurel Park Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Door kicked in at home and riding mower taken.

Stolen vehicle

  • 1500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 

Thefts

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Customer left without paying for meal.
  • 2900 block of Larch Street, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
  • 1500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Keys taken.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Tuesday. City building had door damaged, shingles torn off roof.

Vehicle prowls

  • 6300 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet taken from vehicle, cards reportedly used.
  • 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken and gas siphoned.
  • 1900 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Purse taken from car.
  • 1700 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Car window broken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These eight UNESCO approved destinations balance conservation with tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News